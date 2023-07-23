HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $47,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT opened at $79.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2478 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

