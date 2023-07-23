HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $117,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $138.94 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $126.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.80.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.