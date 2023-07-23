HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 125.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Eaton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in Eaton by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in Eaton by 3.2% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.31.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $207.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $211.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

