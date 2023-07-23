HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 212.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $355,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,214,000. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $165.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.70. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $166.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

