HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,241 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 124,100.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 26,337 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 69,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.39.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

