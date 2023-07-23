Heritage Investment Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 0.3% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOG. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOG traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.56. 7,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,577. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.54 and a fifty-two week high of $97.23. The firm has a market cap of $803.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.29.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

