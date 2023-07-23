Heritage Investment Group Inc. Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.96. The stock had a trading volume of 16,215,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,899,614. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

