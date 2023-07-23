Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Upgraded at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.36.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 0.1 %

HP stock opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $54.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.67.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $769.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at about $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.