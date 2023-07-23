Head to Head Survey: Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) vs. HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report) and HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Beazley and HCI Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beazley 0 0 5 0 3.00 HCI Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Beazley presently has a consensus price target of $835.20, suggesting a potential upside of 11,209.41%. HCI Group has a consensus price target of $79.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.04%. Given Beazley’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Beazley is more favorable than HCI Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

66.6% of HCI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of HCI Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Beazley and HCI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beazley N/A N/A N/A HCI Group -8.79% -20.54% -2.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beazley and HCI Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beazley N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HCI Group $497.93 million 1.03 -$58.51 million ($4.98) -11.92

Beazley has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HCI Group.

Summary

Beazley beats HCI Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals. The MAP Risks segment underwrites marine, portfolio underwriting and political, and contingency business. The Property Risks segment underwrites first party property risks and reinsurance business. The Specialty Risks segment underwrites liability classes, including employment practices risks and directors and officers, as well as healthcare, lawyers, and international financial institutions. It also underwrites life, health, and personal accident; and jewelry, fine art, and specie products risk insurance. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs. The company also owns and operates waterfront properties and retail shopping centers, and an office building, as well as commercial properties for investment purposes. In addition, it designs and develops web-based applications and products for mobile devices, including SAMS, an online policy administration platform; Harmony, a policy administration platform; ClaimColony, an end-to-end claims management platform; and AtlasViewer, a mapping and data visualization platform. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

