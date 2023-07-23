Head-To-Head Contrast: The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) versus FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGFPP)

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares The Hartford Financial Services Group and FG Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hartford Financial Services Group 8.33% 18.45% 3.41% FG Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hartford Financial Services Group $22.47 billion 1.02 $1.82 billion $5.81 12.76 FG Financial Group $14.10 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares The Hartford Financial Services Group and FG Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

The Hartford Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The Hartford Financial Services Group and FG Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hartford Financial Services Group 0 5 7 0 2.58 FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus target price of $85.46, indicating a potential upside of 15.24%. Given The Hartford Financial Services Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe The Hartford Financial Services Group is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Summary

The Hartford Financial Services Group beats FG Financial Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers. The company's Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages through direct-to-consumer channel and independent agents. Its Property & Casualty Other Operations segment offers coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The company's Group Benefits segment provides group life, disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. This segment distributes its group insurance products and services through brokers, consultants, third-party administrators, trade associations, and private exchanges. Its Hartford Funds segment offers managed mutual funds across various asset classes; and exchange-traded products through broker-dealer organizations, independent financial advisers, defined contribution plans, financial consultants, bank trust groups, and registered investment advisers, as well as investment management, distribution, and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The company was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

