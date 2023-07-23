Head to Head Contrast: Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) versus First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) and First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Itaú Unibanco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of First Citizens BancShares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Itaú Unibanco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of First Citizens BancShares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Itaú Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Itaú Unibanco pays out 5.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Citizens BancShares pays out 0.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itaú Unibanco 10.38% 17.88% 1.37% First Citizens BancShares 66.92% 10.91% 0.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and First Citizens BancShares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and First Citizens BancShares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itaú Unibanco $146.21 billion 0.40 $5.75 billion $0.59 10.22 First Citizens BancShares $5.55 billion 3.57 $1.10 billion $704.42 1.94

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than First Citizens BancShares. First Citizens BancShares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Itaú Unibanco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Itaú Unibanco and First Citizens BancShares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itaú Unibanco 0 1 3 0 2.75 First Citizens BancShares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Itaú Unibanco currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.09%. First Citizens BancShares has a consensus price target of $1,335.33, suggesting a potential downside of 2.21%. Given Itaú Unibanco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Itaú Unibanco is more favorable than First Citizens BancShares.

Summary

Itaú Unibanco beats First Citizens BancShares on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services. The company also provides property and casualty insurance products covering loss, damage, or liabilities for assets or persons, as well as life insurance products covering death and personal accident. It serves retail customers, account and non-account holders, individuals and legal entities, high income clients, microenterprises, and small companies, as well as middle-market companies and high net worth clients. The company was formerly known as Itaú Unibanco Banco Múltiplo S.A. and changed its name to Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. The company was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. is a subsidiary of IUPAR – Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. Its loan product portfolio comprises commercial construction and mortgage; and commercial and industrial leases, as well as small business administration paycheck protection program loans. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, such as residential and revolving mortgage, construction and land development, consumer auto, and other consumer loans. Further, it provides wealth management services, including annuities, discount brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment management and advisory services. The company provides its products and services through its branch network. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

