Head-To-Head Contrast: Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) and Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) and Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. pays out -21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmland Partners pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Farmland Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and Farmland Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Media & Community Trust Co. 0 0 2 0 3.00 Farmland Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.37%. Farmland Partners has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.10%. Given Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is more favorable than Farmland Partners.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Farmland Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 45.6% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Farmland Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and Farmland Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Media & Community Trust Co. -3.14% -10.24% -0.45% Farmland Partners 20.41% 2.10% 1.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and Farmland Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Media & Community Trust Co. $106.04 million 1.02 $5.92 million ($1.55) -3.06 Farmland Partners $61.21 million 11.17 $11.67 million $0.18 73.17

Farmland Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Creative Media & Community Trust Co.. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmland Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Farmland Partners beats Creative Media & Community Trust Co. on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise including in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and property management capabilities, and its affiliates.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 194,700 acres in 19 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. In addition, we own land and buildings for four agriculture equipment dealerships in Ohio leased to Ag Pro under the John Deere brand. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

