Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $24.27 or 0.00081196 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $16.62 million and $433,227.08 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 704,678 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,563 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

