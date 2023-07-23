Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) PT Lowered to $45.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HASI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.29.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Shares of HASI opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $46.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 133.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 18.35, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 752.38%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

