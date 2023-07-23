Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HWC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.50 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of HWC opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $513,110.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,210.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $513,110.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,210.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

See Also

