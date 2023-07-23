H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.00

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and traded as low as $22.00. H. Lundbeck A/S shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 7,500 shares trading hands.

H. Lundbeck A/S Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

