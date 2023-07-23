Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

OMAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Down 1.9 %

OMAB stock opened at $87.75 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $94.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.80 and its 200-day moving average is $82.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Dividend Announcement

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $172.52 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 32.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $2.1262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,495,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth approximately $47,603,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 643,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,283,000 after buying an additional 38,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,870,000 after buying an additional 21,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, INCA Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth approximately $21,961,000. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

