Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

GPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 4.0 %

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $257.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.48. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $136.16 and a 12 month high of $271.94.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 41.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,536,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,573 shares in the company, valued at $6,536,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,140 shares of company stock worth $3,724,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

