Graypoint LLC Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $681,707,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.00.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $258.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.12. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.40 and a twelve month high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.0168 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

