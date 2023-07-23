Graypoint LLC Invests $220,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $259.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.41. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $265.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Argus upped their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.