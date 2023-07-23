Graypoint LLC Acquires Shares of 702 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $375.63 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.45.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

