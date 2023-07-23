GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $7.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDRX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

GoodRx Stock Performance

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.87 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 1,415.2% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

