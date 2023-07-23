Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 3.3% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $15,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.03. The company had a trading volume of 177,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,405. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.89.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

