GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) PT Raised to $59.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.75.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -3.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,230,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355,067 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,627,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $172,545,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,119,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,469,000 after purchasing an additional 590,162 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.