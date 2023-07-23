Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Realty

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Getty Realty by 145.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,033,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,892 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 34.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,718,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,960,000 after acquiring an additional 951,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Getty Realty by 23.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,424,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,802,000 after acquiring an additional 639,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 320.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 415,272 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $33.58 on Friday. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.24). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.43%. The company had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.73%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

