Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,836 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 6.3% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,767 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.18. 19,900,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,007,149. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average of $96.83. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a market capitalization of $159.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

