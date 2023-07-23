genedrive (LON:GDR) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.42

Shares of genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.42 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 13.72 ($0.18). genedrive shares last traded at GBX 13.85 ($0.18), with a volume of 292,805 shares trading hands.

genedrive Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. The company has a market capitalization of £13.72 million, a P/E ratio of -277.00 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.07.

About genedrive

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, which incorporates various user-led improvements to its small, patented gene amplification platform for ease of use in time critical situations, and to simplify workflow, as well as for professional use in emergency healthcare settings.

