Gas (GAS) One Day Volume Tops $14.01 Million

Gas (GAS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Gas token can currently be purchased for about $2.74 or 0.00009093 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $161.65 million and approximately $14.01 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gas

Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. Created by the NEO development team in China, GAS is used to pay transaction fees and incentivize users to maintain the network. Holding NEO generates GAS, which can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

