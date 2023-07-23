Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $14.18.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 102,351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

