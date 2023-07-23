Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $14.18.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.41.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
