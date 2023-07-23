Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.57

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and traded as low as $3.38. Galaxy Resources shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 3,700 shares changing hands.
Galaxy Resources Trading Down 1.9 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57.
Galaxy Resources Company Profile
Galaxy Resources Ltd. engages in production of lithium concentrate and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Australia, Argentina and Canada. The Australia segment includes the development and operation of the Mt Cattlin spodumene mine, and exploration for minerals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Galaxy Resources
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.