FY2023 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $6.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.25. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northern Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share.

Northern Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

Shares of NTRS opened at $78.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $104.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $921,914,000 after acquiring an additional 731,301 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,233,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,612,000 after acquiring an additional 566,941 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,108,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $450,221,000 after acquiring an additional 772,279 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,593,000 after acquiring an additional 98,711 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

