FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) vs. Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) Head to Head Analysis

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) and Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FTC Solar and Natcore Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $114.41 million 3.56 -$99.61 million ($0.82) -4.45 Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Natcore Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FTC Solar.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 0 1 2 1 3.00 Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FTC Solar and Natcore Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

FTC Solar currently has a consensus target price of $4.14, suggesting a potential upside of 13.50%.

Profitability

This table compares FTC Solar and Natcore Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -73.06% -94.60% -49.25% Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.3% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of FTC Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FTC Solar beats Natcore Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTC Solar

(Get Free Report)

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt. Its customers include project developers; solar asset owners; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. FTC Solar, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Natcore Technology

(Get Free Report)

Natcore Technology Inc., a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures. It focuses on using its nanotechnology discoveries to enable various applications consisting of laser processing, tandem quantum-dot solar cells, and Natcore Foil Cell structure. The company also provides technical consultancy services for the design and construction of solar cell/solar panel fabrication facilities, and solar power plants. Natcore Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

