Frax Share (FXS) 1-Day Volume Hits $14.09 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for about $6.09 or 0.00020129 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax Share has a market cap of $446.31 million and $14.09 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share launched on December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,681,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,235,543 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is a non-stable, utility token that holds rights to governance and all utility of the Frax protocol. It has a highly governance-minimized approach to designing trustless money and eschews DAO-like active management. FXS tokens can be used for adding/adjusting collateral pools, adjusting various fees, and refreshing the rate of the collateral ratio. The FXS token has the potential for upside and downside utility of the system, and the supply is initially set to 100 million tokens at genesis. The design of the protocol is such that FXS would be largely deflationary in supply as long as FRAX demand grows.”

