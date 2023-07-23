Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Price Hits $1.76 on Top Exchanges

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a market cap of $35.67 million and $69,267.88 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00005887 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Price Index Share Token Profile

Frax Price Index Share launched on April 9th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,235,704 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars.

