Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.43. 395,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,577. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.72. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $161.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on FNV shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.33.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

