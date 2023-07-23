FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Holdings Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FMC from $120.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FMC from $144.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $95.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.88. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

