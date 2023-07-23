FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Announces $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%.

FMC has increased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. FMC has a payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FMC to earn $7.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $95.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.98 and its 200 day moving average is $116.88. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $88.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FMC. Loop Capital cut their price objective on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FMC from $144.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 21.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 0.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 75,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in FMC by 36.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 8.5% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 174,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FMC

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.