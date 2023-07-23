FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Raised to $275.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FLT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.38.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

FLT opened at $252.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.00 and its 200-day moving average is $220.01. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $263.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.