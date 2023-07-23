Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (PFO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PFO opened at $7.85 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 37,027 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 23,825 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PFO)

