Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (PFO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PFO opened at $7.85 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 37,027 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 23,825 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

