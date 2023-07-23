First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 15th

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:FEI opened at $8.10 on Friday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 289,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,098 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 26.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 80,765 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 280,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 20,648 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the period.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

