First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FSLR. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays raised their target price on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered First Solar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Solar from $185.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.12.

First Solar Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $197.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08. First Solar has a twelve month low of $71.08 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,430 shares of company stock worth $13,561,727. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth $1,788,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 28.0% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 0.8% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth $67,172,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

