First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

FCAP stock opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. First Capital has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $116.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.86.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 15.39%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCAP. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in First Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in First Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in First Capital by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in First Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

