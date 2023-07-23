First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Sells $220,792.00 in Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Michael David Cassens sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ BUSE opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.86. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24.
First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $117.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.43 million. First Busey had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Busey by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 28,901 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in First Busey by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in First Busey by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.
BUSE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.
First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.
