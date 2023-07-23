Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 237.2% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,689.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.68. The stock had a trading volume of 200,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,584. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

