Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Sells 2,363 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.60. The company had a trading volume of 255,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,203. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.35 and its 200 day moving average is $94.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

