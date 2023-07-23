Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Sells 1,663 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 25,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.68. The company had a trading volume of 36,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,819. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $189.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.54 and its 200 day moving average is $177.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.