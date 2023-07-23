Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 374,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 897,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,909,000 after acquiring an additional 68,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.36. 1,592,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.23.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

