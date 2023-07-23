Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Purchases 37 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. UBS Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,850,265 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $506.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,887,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,503. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $471.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

