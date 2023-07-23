Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alamo Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,269,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 82.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Alamo Group by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In related news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $214,042.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,853.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,788.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $214,042.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,966,853.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alamo Group Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Alamo Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamo Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

NYSE:ALG traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.68. The stock had a trading volume of 45,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,981. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.73 and a 12 month high of $198.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.44.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.84. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $411.77 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.00%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

