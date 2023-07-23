Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.62. 5,170,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,120,667. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.31. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

